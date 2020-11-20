Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred inÂ terrorist attack in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.Â

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on security forces check-post near Pash Ziarat, South Waziristan.Â

The security forces promptly responded. During the exchange of fire, two soldiers Havaldar Matloob Alam, 32, and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat, 25, embraced Shahadat, while a soldier got injured. Operation was carried out for area clearance.