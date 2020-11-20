Produce Shahbaz, Hamza in bulletproof vehicle, court orders

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday directed authorities concerned to produce PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in bullet-proof vehicle instead of armoured vehicle in different cases pending before the courts against them. Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan stated in its orders that now onwards Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif will not be produced before the court from jail in an armoured vehicle. The court had taken up the issue when Hamza had refused to travel in an armoured vehicle and Shahbaz had complained that his back pain issue is worsening due to travel in armoured vehicle. Home Secretary Punjab and SP security were also present during the hearing.