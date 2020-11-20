close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 20, 2020

18 injured in Haripur road accident

National

HARIPUR: At least 18 passengers, including six women, were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle near Panian Maira on GT Road here on Thursday. Police and eyewitnesses said that the bus, carrying 25 passengers, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Abbottabad when it skidded off the road and overturned, injuring 18 passengers, including six women, and 10 children. The rescue workers shifted the injured to Haripur Trauma Centre, hospital sources said.

