SNGPL says Peshawar Region being supplied gas at appropriate pressure

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said the Peshawar Region was supplying gas to its consumers at appropriate pressure and delivered its services round the clock to the satisfaction of the consumers.

However, officials of the company said that in some areas low pressures were being observed due to the following reasons. They said that the gap between demand and supply has a seasonal impact.

According to them, old pipelines are leaking due to damage by outside agencies and construction of drains, widening of roads. Some of the network became undersized with the passage of time. However, the company has started work to redress these issues through laying of 25 km different diameter pipeline within a range from 12”dia to 4”dia with a cost of Rs250 million as 16 number of augmentation projects in various areas of Peshawar including city, Charsadda road, Dalazak road, Khyber road, University road, Ring road, Kohat road.

The company has launched replacement of the old leaking network of 150 km in two years with a financial impact of Rs415 million.

Hopefully after completion of all these projects, the area having low pressure like Lahori Gate, Hashtnagri, Dhakki Nalbandi Qissa Khwani, Yakatoot, Kochi Bazaar, Pepal Mandi, Whole locality of Ganj, Majeed Town Dora road, Khyber Bazaar, Shuba Bazaar and Gulbahar will be completely and permanently rectified.

The government has asked the consumers to support SNGPL in removing all illegal connections in suburbs of Peshawar like Achar, Bahader Kalay, Urmar, Bazidkhel, Badaber, Kagawala, Mashokhel, Phandu and adjacent areas, so that the gas supply at appropriate pressure could be ensured to our valuable consumers.