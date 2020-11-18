KP IGP visits Special Branch HQs in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi visited Special Branch headquarters here on Tuesday, said a press release

It said that he was warmly welcomed by DIG Special Branch, SSP Special Branch and other high-ranking police officers on arrival at the headquarters, where he presided over a meeting which was attended by the police officers and regional heads of the special branch through a video link.

The DIG Special Branch briefed the IGP about the overall security situation and the steps being taken to pre-empt and neutralize impending threats. The IGP was told that the Special Branch was in touch with other law-enforcing agencies and exchanging intelligence on a regular basis to thwart anti-state activities well in time. Sanaullah was informed the Special Branch was fully alert and capable to foil activities of the miscreants. The IGP commended the level of preparedness of the Special Branch and directed its officials to stay alert and work hard to thwart the activities of the miscreants. He said that peace was restored in the province after matchless sacrifices and nobody would be allowed to disturb the peace.