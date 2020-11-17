Govt to start second shift in KP schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start a second shift in public sector schools of the province. It was decided in a meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department held on Monday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khaliq and others attended the meeting. The participants were briefed about commencement of second shift.