Pakistan will observe March 15 every year against blasphemous sketches: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has decided to table a resolution and observe March 15 every year as a day against those promoting blasphemous sketches. The foreign minister said the resolution would be presented at the summit of foreign ministers of the Islamic countries to be held on November 27-28 in Niger. He said Pakistan has lined up against the countries involved in preparing blasphemous caricatures. He expressed these views Monday while addressing a reception held at the residence of former UC nazim Malik AD Sajid Bhutta. He said by presenting the resolution, he will also represent Pakistan. The day will be marked in the light of the resolution. He said for the first time in the last 72 years, Pakistan has exposed India’s terrorism plots. India has set up 80 terror training camps. The entire nation, army and Prime Minister Imran Khan are working together to foil Indian plots of terrorism against Pakistan. He further said the government is also taking practical steps to resolve the problems of the city. Rs2 billion have been allocated for sewerage projects while Rs4 billion for construction and repair of Vehari Road.