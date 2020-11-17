PHP gets 47 vehicles

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IG Shahid Hanif has said Punjab Highway Patrol is fully vigilant for protection of lives and property of passengers.

He said 47 new vehicles have been provided to PHP by the Punjab government. Five vehicles provided in the first phase are already engaged in public service and safety duties on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway while the 42 vehicles received on Monday have also been sent to regions and districts as per the prescribed formula and requirement.

Additional IG Shahid Hanif handed over the 42 vehicles to the regions at a function held at CPO out of which 4 to Lahore region, 4 to Gujranwala region, 5 to Rawalpindi region, 6 to Sargodha region, 6 to Faisalabad region, 7 to Multan region. Bahawalpur region has been given 5 vehicles and DG Khan region has been given 5 vehicles.

183 outlaws arrested: Police have issued its report on operations wing performance. Police arrested 183 members of 81 different gangs and recovered things worth more than 1 crore and 18 lac rupees. Sadr Division Police arrested 26, City Division 15, Model Town Division 15, Iqbal Town Division 12, Cantt Division 7 whereas Civil Lines Division 6 gangs during the month of October. Another 123 cases were traced during investigation from these criminals. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said police have introduced effective operational mechanism and institutional reforms to enhance capacity building of its force.

Two held: At least two suspects carrying illegal weapons were arrested by Dolphin Squad on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Zain and Mazhar. Dolphin Squad on Commissioner Road signaled to stop a suspected vehicle. During checking, the squad recovered a Kalashinkov, a riffle and two pistols and magazines from the vehicle. Police arrested the suspects and handed over them to Islampura police station.

FIRE: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a clothes factory in Nishter Colony. It started as a minor fire in the production unit on Rabbani Road Nishat near Imambargah. Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire. They called rescue teams who extinguished the fire. Another fire case was reported in a shoes factory near Basti More near Aziz Baig Darbar. No loss of life or injury was reported.

arrested: At least two suspected vehicle lifters were arrested here on Monday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Zubair alias Zubairi and his accomplice Atif. Police also recovered seven million rupees cash, six vehicles, 16 motorbikes, four rickshaws and master keys from their custody. The suspects would prepare fake registration book after tempering the vehicles and sell these in other districts.