Collaborative efforts helped reduce new-born mortality rate in Pakistan

Islamabad:On World Preterm Day today (Tuesday), as the global community rallies around the theme for the year, ‘Together for babies born too soon -- Caring for the Future’, it is concerning to note that the existing rate of preterm births -- 5 to 18 per cent -- is on the rise in most of the countries.

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies in the world -- one in every ten -- are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. Preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death for children under five years of age.

In Pakistan, though collaborative efforts during last five years have helped reduce new-born mortality from 55 to 42 deaths per 1,000 live births, losing that many precious lives is unacceptable and a matter of national concern. “Active involvement with long, direct periods of care and the physical and emotional closeness of baby and parents during birth, delivery and hospitalisation can have great benefits on the short and long-term health of the baby,” says Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

“Range of care during pregnancy, complete antenatal care, nutritious food, mental and psychosocial support to pregnant women and birth spacing can contribute to reduction in premature births.” “Evidence based, high-quality treatment and care provided in a timely, people centred manner and by a well-trained, specialized multidisciplinary team and with safe staffing levels improve health outcomes of hospitalised babies.