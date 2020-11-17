Faizabad sit-in disturbs routine life in twin cities

Rawalpindi:Routine life remained disturbed on Monday, the second day running in the twin cities due to protest rally and sit-in of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan at Faizabad Interchange against blasphemy in France.

All kinds of public transport including Metro Bus Service (MBS) here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained suspended due to ‘sit-in’ of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

The cellular services in the Rawalpindi Region also remained suspended due to the sit-in causing great inconvenience to public.

The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have warned organisers and activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan to immediately vacate Faizabad. But the religious party activists are not considering the warnings of local administrations and not ready to vacate Faizabad till the filing of this report.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said that the Islamabad Expressway will remain sealed from Zero Point to Khanna Bridge. In a tweet on Monday, the deputy commissioner Islamabad said, “Everyone is requested to please use alternative routes. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are trying our best to clear the way”.

Majority of markets and shopping centres here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were closed due to bad law and order situation for two days. There was a thin presence of employees in government and private offices because all main entries were sealed. Majority of parents did not send their children to schools due to the situation on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq along with city Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas continuously visiting areas of Faizabad to control law and order situation. They have appealed to the people to use alternative routes for their movements.

It seems that there was no government writ in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as public was facing a very difficult situation for the last two days. Some activists carrying batons in their hands occupied Faizabad and asked the public to adopt alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Activists and supporters of the Tehreek occupied Faizabad blocked all kinds of traffic from all sides for two days. Punjab Metro Authority had also suspended Metro Bus Service for a couple of days to avoid any untoward incident. The long routes transporters have removed their ‘Addas’ terminals from Faizabad for two days to avoid any untoward incident.

It was also Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan which staged a sit-in Faizabad till 23 days in 2017.