Convention at Katlang: PPP workers vow to attend PDM showdown in Peshawar

MARDAN: The workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are looking forward to participate in a large number in the public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) slated for November 22 in Peshawar.

The Pakistan People’s Party workers from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended a convention held at Katlang tehsil in the district. The venue was decorated with portraits of party leaders.

The emotionally charged workers chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and vowed to continue the struggle till the ouster of the selected government.

Former ministers Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti, Rahimdad Khan, Najmuddin Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Abid Ali Shah, Aurangzeb Khan, Iqbal Hoti, Haider Ali and others addressed the gathering.

Khwaja Hoti said the government had made life miserable for the people during its two and a half years rule. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers, he said, could not provide any relief to the people.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders had pledged to create 10 million jobs and build five million houses, but these promises were yet to be honoured.

He said that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. The poor people have been exposed to untold hardships, he said, adding that the people were now fed with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi urged the workers to shun differences and demonstrate strength at the PDM showdown in Peshawar. He said that the successful PDM rallies had unnerved the rulers, who had reneged on all the pledges. Rahimdad Khan, Najmuddin Khan, Abid Ali Shah, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb Khan, Iqbal Hoti and others also spoke on the occasion and criticized the government for its flawed policies.