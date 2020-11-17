SHC tells govt to release funds for childrenâ€™s hospital

The Sindh High Court directed on Monday the provincial government to release funds for a childrenâ€™s hospital situated in North Nazimabad and submit a compliance report within a week.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition of Mohammad Zahid seeking release of funds for the hospital so that it could be functional. A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inquired the provincial law officer about compliance with an earlier directive in which the court had directed the health secretary to submit some viable solution with regard to the availability of funds for the childrenâ€™s hospital.

The additional advocate general filed a statement signed by the chief secretary in compliance with the court order and submitted that a summary for the release of funds to the Poverty Eradication Initiative for the childrenâ€™s hospital in North Karachi had been approved by the chief minister on November 10.

The court, after taking the statement of the provincial law officer on record, directed the authorities to release the funds for the North Nazimabad hospital and submit a compliance report within a week.