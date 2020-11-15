Home health services: Shifa earns unique accreditation

Islamabad : Shifa Integrated Health Technology (SIHT), a sister organization of Shifa International Hospitals (SIH), has become the first healthcare service provider to be accredited by the Joint Commission Organization in entire Central as well as across South Asia region for meeting of more than 1000 standards of quality Home Health Services.

SIHT has achieved this distinguished milestone for its ‘eShifa Home Health Services’ that are termed as being at par with international standards. To celebrate the achievement, a simple but impressive ceremony was organized Friday at SIH where the hospital’s Chairman Dr. Manzur H Qazi was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Qazi lauded the efforts of eShifa initiative. “It is a matter of immense pride for Pakistan to be joining the prestigious international club in innovative healthcare services. Healthcare services in Pakistan are currently facing gigantic challenges due to growing demand, and such initiatives will not only help cope with such challenges but will also provide relative ease and affordability to end-users,” he stated.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaq, Chief Executive of eShifa Home Health Services, presented the overall landscape of home health services in Pakistan and emphasized the need to devise alternate solutions and options for users of healthcare services in view of the tremendously increasing load on traditional healthcare services structures in the country. The home health services being offered by eShifa are already receiving tremendous due to comprehensive follow-up systems,” he added.

Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Officer of SIHT said, accreditation achievement has a special significance as COVID-19 has already compelled the world to explore alternate healthcare solutions while ensuring high quality services blended with affordability. He said, the concept of home health services is entirely different from ‘telemedicine’ which at best could be just a smaller company of these services. He said that to-date, only 24 health sector organizations have been awarded this unique accreditation globally.