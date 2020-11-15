Poetry with a huge emotional punch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aay Khuda yeh fun hai kis kee bott-tarashi ka kamal
Khahk se nikli hain aakhar aisi kiunkar surtain
Jamil Yousaf’s poetry collection titled ‘Ghazal’ is a heart wrenching work. The first thing that strikes you about this book is that it does not employ tone favored by so many of the today's poets, instead it sticks firmly to the tried and tested descriptive tone popularized by the likes of Mir Taqi Mir, Mir Dard and Ghalib.
Zindgi raqs mein hai arzay hunar honay tuk
Main hun sargarmay safar garday safar honay tuk
Youn tu os ko bholayay bethay hain
Yaad laykin wo kub naheen aata
Koi ruswayay mohabbat na raha meray baad
Shehr waaloun ne mujay yaad kia meray baad
His poetry awakens the magic of life force called love and rises above all layers of beauty and the poet's restless soul becomes tangible in all its purity when he says:
Neghahain jis kay badan ka tawaf karti hain
Bohat dinoun se wo moorat nazat naheen aayee
Charoun taraf wo chaandni bun kar bikhar gayee
Kal raat os kay jism par band-e-qaba na tha
The poet’s ability to translate life experience onto the folio is exceptional. He creates a world that reader can see in full spectrum. His wordplay and eye in capturing feelings and surroundings generate a variety of moods and give clarity to the themes he knits into his poetry:
Chup chaap sulagtay rehna hai aur apnay gee ko khona hai
Kehtay hai esay beemareyay di les mein tu yahee kutch hona hai
Un kay bayawaaz dukh se aashna koi naheen
Har taraf ankhain khuli hain dekhta koi naheen
Aaj bhi muj ko yoon lagta hai
Jaisay aaj tujay dekha hai
Abr bhi payaas barhanay aayay
Kaisay baymehr zamanay aayay
Teri ulfat mein gariftaar hain hum
Yeh khataa hai tu khataakaar hain hum
Jamil Yousaf’s poetry is a collection of recollections: of love, sorrow, heartbreak, infatuation and all of the feelings and notions that go through our minds when we stop, feel, and think about the past, present, and future. In his poetry, readers come across a style and voice that is original, fresh and captivating:
Rukhay haseen se palat kar nazar naheen aayee
Milay jo un se tu apni khabar naheen aayee
Heartache and emotions are stars in this book and tying the knot with time deepens the pain:
Waqt ki mouj ne ek pal bhi tehranay na deeya
Tum se itna bhi na main pooch saka kaisay ho
People in love or those who have loved and lost will find a treasure trove in his poetry. It entices the senses and sentiments that leap off the page. Those who love the power and beauty of words, this is one collection of poetry they must not miss.