Poetry with a huge emotional punch

Aay Khuda yeh fun hai kis kee bott-tarashi ka kamal

Khahk se nikli hain aakhar aisi kiunkar surtain

Jamil Yousaf’s poetry collection titled ‘Ghazal’ is a heart wrenching work. The first thing that strikes you about this book is that it does not employ tone favored by so many of the today's poets, instead it sticks firmly to the tried and tested descriptive tone popularized by the likes of Mir Taqi Mir, Mir Dard and Ghalib.

Zindgi raqs mein hai arzay hunar honay tuk

Main hun sargarmay safar garday safar honay tuk

Youn tu os ko bholayay bethay hain

Yaad laykin wo kub naheen aata

Koi ruswayay mohabbat na raha meray baad

Shehr waaloun ne mujay yaad kia meray baad

His poetry awakens the magic of life force called love and rises above all layers of beauty and the poet's restless soul becomes tangible in all its purity when he says:

Neghahain jis kay badan ka tawaf karti hain

Bohat dinoun se wo moorat nazat naheen aayee

Charoun taraf wo chaandni bun kar bikhar gayee

Kal raat os kay jism par band-e-qaba na tha

The poet’s ability to translate life experience onto the folio is exceptional. He creates a world that reader can see in full spectrum. His wordplay and eye in capturing feelings and surroundings generate a variety of moods and give clarity to the themes he knits into his poetry:

Chup chaap sulagtay rehna hai aur apnay gee ko khona hai

Kehtay hai esay beemareyay di les mein tu yahee kutch hona hai

Un kay bayawaaz dukh se aashna koi naheen

Har taraf ankhain khuli hain dekhta koi naheen

Aaj bhi muj ko yoon lagta hai

Jaisay aaj tujay dekha hai

Abr bhi payaas barhanay aayay

Kaisay baymehr zamanay aayay

Teri ulfat mein gariftaar hain hum

Yeh khataa hai tu khataakaar hain hum

Jamil Yousaf’s poetry is a collection of recollections: of love, sorrow, heartbreak, infatuation and all of the feelings and notions that go through our minds when we stop, feel, and think about the past, present, and future. In his poetry, readers come across a style and voice that is original, fresh and captivating:

Rukhay haseen se palat kar nazar naheen aayee

Milay jo un se tu apni khabar naheen aayee

Heartache and emotions are stars in this book and tying the knot with time deepens the pain:

Waqt ki mouj ne ek pal bhi tehranay na deeya

Tum se itna bhi na main pooch saka kaisay ho

People in love or those who have loved and lost will find a treasure trove in his poetry. It entices the senses and sentiments that leap off the page. Those who love the power and beauty of words, this is one collection of poetry they must not miss.