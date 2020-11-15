‘Karachi Circular Railway from 19th’

LAHORE : The Karachi Circular Railway train service will resume from November 19, said Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, chairman of Pakistan Railways.

According to him, the distance from Pipri to Orangi Station is around 55 kilometre. At least 14 kilometre track out of 55-KM has been made cleared. On the direction of Supreme Court, KCR would be made operational on November 19. The chairman said that locomotives have been prepared and signals improved in a record time on the directions of Supreme Court. The rest of the track will be cleared soon.

He said the Sindh government is on board and it should complete bridges. He said that people of Karachi are being given most modern railways.

According to him, 300,000 to 500,000 passengers would travel in the train daily. New KCR would be more modern than Orange Line Metro Train Lahore, said the chairman of Pakistan Railways.