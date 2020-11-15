Modi govt threat to regional peace, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces at Line of Control in which four citizens and a Jawan were martyred.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister strongly condemned targeting of innocent people by Indian forces and termed it a coward act. He said continued violations on LoC by Modi regime was a threat to regional peace. Pakistan army was fully capable of giving a befitting response to such aggression, he added.

Diwali: Usman Buzdar congratulating the Hindu community in Pakistan on Diwali said that participating in the festivals of other communities was the culture and tradition of Punjab. He said Hindus and other minorities enjoyed equal rights in Punjab. He maintained that equal opportunities in education were being provided to minorities in the province.

Giving respect to minorities and treating them in a better manner was hallmark of Islam, he said and added that every citizen belonging to minorities had equal rights and constitutional cover in Punjab.

He said the Punjab government was providing substantial funds to the Hindus community and other minorities. Participating in each others’ festivals promotes harmony and brotherhood, he added.

Indian firing: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has condemned the unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian forces on civilians at the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement issued on Saturday, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four citizens and a Jawan and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The provincial minister said that the firing on civilian population was a highly condemnable and cowardly act. He added India was violating human rights and international laws by targeting the unarmed urban population.

Ejaz Alam said that India should not remain in any misconception as Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable to answer Indian Army’s aggression.

He mentioned when the global community was busy in tackling the deadly virus, the Indian Army was engaged in targeting vulnerable population residing nearby the LoC. —APP

Our correspondent adds: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed fabrication of an overhead bridge for pedestrians in front of the main gate of Jinnah Hospital at a cost of Rs20.5 million.

The structure will be inaugurated very soon, officials said, adding the authority has also finished construction work of a decorative welcome gate in the name of Baab-e-Lahore near Thokar Niaz Beg on Multan Road. Baab-e-Lahore is a 130 feet wide and 60 feet high structure on which Durood Sharif has been written. The LDA has requested the chief minister for giving appointment for its inauguration. The traffic coming through Lahore, Islamabad motorway and Lahore-Multan motorway is entering the provincial metropolis through the gate.