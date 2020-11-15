Pakistan presents ‘irrefutable’ proof of India’s bids to sabotage CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday issued a dossier containing “irrefutable evidence” about Indian-sponsored terrorism through huge funding, raising Modi-led $500 million anti-China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cell and the unification of terror outfits to unleash terrorism in the country.

“Pakistan is presenting this dossier to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, P-5 countries and others,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at a news conference along with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, here.

Qureshi said the evidence presented by Pakistan provides concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organisations including UN-designated terrorist organisations Jamatul Ahrar, Balochistan Liberation Army and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“We are providing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsoring of acts of terrorism in Pakistan,” the foreign minister said, adding: “India is a state sponsor of terrorism, and is consistently exhibiting rogue behaviour.” The foreign minister said keeping in view the evidence collected, he warned of an increase in terrorist activities inside Pakistan, particularly Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, ISPR chief Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar highlighted major contents of the dossier containing translated letters, supply chain of weapons and equipment, telephonic conversations, video recordings and funding details from India to miscreants.

He said the recent upsurge in violence in Pakistan was a direct consequence of India’s intensified engagement with the banned outfits, sub-nationalists and dissidents. He said after unification of TTP with breakaway faction Jamatul Ahrar and Hizbul Ahrar, India was trying to build a consortium along with the proscribed dissident Baloch groups like BRAS. Showing on screen a translated letter in Dari, the DG ISPR told media that Indian intelligence officer Col Rajesh held four meetings with the commanders of the terror outfits to execute terror activities in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar in November and December this year.

He said to establish Pakistan’s linkage with Daesh, India was creating a “Daesh-e-Pakistan” outfit for which 30 Indian Daesh militants were relocated from India to various camps along the Pak-Afghan border.

Maj-Gen Iftikhar said Indian embassies and consulates along the Pakistan border had become a hub of terror sponsorship in Pakistan as an Indian ambassador and a consular official in Jalalabad held detailed discussions with collaborators to provide financial support to TTP and dissident Baloch elements.

The DG ISPR told media that Indian intelligence service RAW was financing front men in third countries, and through Indian banks they made two transactions to fan terrorism in Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP). “Both transactions were made through Indian banks. US $28,000 were transferred by Punjab Bank India. Another transaction of US $55,851 was made by Manmeet Yadev, an Indian national from an Indian bank in New Delhi and received by Afghanistan International Bank,” he added.

He said RAW also held a number of meetings with TTP commanders and the Indian embassy paid US $0.82 million to TTP commander.

To sabotage CPEC, India raised a militia of 700 persons to undertake terrorism in Balochistan. A 24-member commission including 10 RAW operatives was created and US $60 million were dedicated to this force.

“Earlier, we have been giving hints. Today, I openly say, that they have a clear plan to sabotage CPEC because they know CPEC’s success can be a game changer for Pakistan,” Qureshi remarked.

He said a special cell had been established under Indian prime minister in their intelligence agency to make efforts for undermining, delaying and disrupting CPEC. For this cell, an amount of Rs80 billion has been allocated. The ISPR DG said Indian embassy had been paying handsome amounts to sub-nationalists under the garb of humanitarian assistance projects. The dossier contains four such transactions of US $23.35 million to cause unrest in the province.

Maj-Gen Iftikhar said recently, a network was busted having linkage with attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The gang was also involved in the delivery of suicide jackets, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosives to terror groups.

Two RAW front men along with four terrorists have been exposed in this case. He said the network was also involved in the targeted killing of Ulema, police and notables against handsome amounts like Rs10 million each for suicide bombings and vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, Rs1 million each for IEDs and targeted killings.

He told media that RAW agents were also found motivating the tribals in KP to send fighters to Afghanistan for training. He said India also provided weapons to cause unrest in Karachi. Similarly, he said Indian intelligence agencies were managing 87 multi-purpose base camps — 66 in Afghanistan and 21 in India — to harbour, train and launch terrorists in Pakistan.

According to the dossier, India paid US $30 million to establish a camp in the area of Sarhadi Leva of Kandahar to train dissidents of Balochistan and they were supplied weapons and ammunition by RAW, including four helicopters.

Referring to Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s target killer Ajmal Pahari’s confessional statement, the DG ISPR said India had established four training camps where 40 terrorists were trained by Indian Army instructors.

Highlighting the terror attacks sponsored by India, the ISPR chief said the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front launched attack on Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar in May 2019 for what RAW dedicated US $0.5 million. The attack was masterminded by Dr Allah Nazar and Aslam Achhu who also travelled to India on fake documents.

He said 17 audio clips of Dr Allah Nazar discussing future attacks with RAW handlers validated his undeniable connections with RAW. Even the links of attack at Army Public School and Agriculture University also went to India for what facilitator Malik Faridoon was engaged.

The attackers of the agriculture university live-streamed the attack to show their handlers and videos were uploaded from Afghan IP addresses. He said recently, the security forces unearthed a RAW’s sleeper cell in Karachi and apprehended 13 of its members while main accused Mehmood Siddiqui was as yet residing in India.

The IED attack on Peshawar Police in May this year was also masterminded by RAW handlers Noor Muhamad and Zahidullah. The busting of the gang averted future planned attacks at different shrines, mosques, Khyber Market, police mobiles and Bargah Qissa Khwani Bazar.

On August 14 this year, he said, Pakistan security forces averted a massive terror attack masterminded by codenamed Major Farmin Das who transported 500 mines, 220 rockets and 98kg of explosives. He said India was pursuing an agenda to destabilise Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and GB.

Intangible evidence indicated RAW involvement in planting IED and targeting innocent civilians. Since 2016, India planted 60 IEDs of which 38 exploded and 22 were neutralised, he added.

Moreover, an Indian officer delivered nine IEDs and walkie talkie sets to miscreants in the AJK along with a video tutorial to guide the operation. A voice recording of an Indian officer was also played guiding the terrorist to plant the device in certain locations of the AJK.

The ISPR chief told media that RAW had also been engaged in creating network of targeted killing of important personalities for a reward ranging Rs50 to Rs80 million. In a recording, a handler was also heard assigning a terrorist to target some high profile personalities in high security in Lahore, either through suicide or targeted killing against Rs50 million. Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said over Rs22 billion was given by India to terrorists; TTP and militants of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, in a tweet the foreign minister said: “Pakistan will not be deterred from our commitment to fostering relationships built on peace, harmony and stability, for the prosperity of all. Equally, we will not be deterred from exposing those who stand for the very opposite.”

He said from 2001 to 2020, Pakistan faced 19,130 terrorist attacks causing over 83,000 casualties and economic loss of US $126 billion, besides an imaginable loss of lost economic opportunities.