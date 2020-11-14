CM Usman Buzdar approves Sialkot Ring Road

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 5th meeting of public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office and approved the dualisation of 86km-long Vehari-Multan Road and 15km-long Gujrat-Jalalpur Jattan Road through public-private partnership mode.

A sum of Rs12 billion will be spent on the Vehari-Multan road project while Gujrat–Jalalpur Jattan road will be dualised with Rs2 billion. The secretary board and member PPP cell Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about the public-private partnership based projects. The meeting was also briefed about the construction of ten 500-bed hospitals through the Asian Development Bank. The meeting allowed the Sialkot Ring Road Project through PPP mode along with up-gradation of Faisalabad-Jaranwala, Lundianwala road to expressway with the facility of the service road as well as the commencement of six development projects through a public-private partnership. A flyover will also be constructed on the railway line in Jaranwala Tehsil.

lifestyle: Usman Buzdar has said unhealthy lifestyles often result in spread of diabetes and different complications are developed due to late diagnosis of the disease.

In a statement, the chief minister advised that a simple lifestyle ensured safety from diabetes. The people can also remain safe from diseases by following necessary precautionary measures, a daily walk and use of the balanced diet. He maintained that people should be educated about the observance of precautionary measures to remain safe from different diseases and to live a healthy life. He said the government was focusing on taking the necessary steps to provide the best healthcare facilities for the treatment of this disease. The diabetes centres have been established in major hospitals where necessary facilities are provided to the patients, he added.

SOPs: The chief minister has said that citizens will have to follow precautionary measures to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Number of corona affectees and death toll are increasing day by day. Citizens should make wearing face mask a habit. We have to learn to survive with coronavirus. The chief minister said that government has taken every possible measure for safeguarding the citizens’ lives.

condolences: Usman Buzdar condoled the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Mr Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth. In a message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace.