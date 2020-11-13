Harmful food items seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has recovered more than 650 Kilogram of banned China Salt during a raid on a warehouse in Yakatoot area of Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Director General KP FS&HFA Suhail Khan has said that due to the harmful effects of China Salt on human health, its sale and purchase was banned in the province.

He said the authority would not tolerate the trade of such banned items under any circumstances in the province and would take strict action against all those involved in such heinous practices. Suhail Khan said provision of healthy food was the mission of the authority. He said the authority has extended operations to 15 more districts.

He said with efforts of the authority there was a marked improvement in the provision of quality food to the public. The authority has also seized more than 30,000kg of unhealthy gram flour from a factory in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate on Tuesday. The authority officials claimed that the factory was mixing unhealthy items in the production of gram.

The factory was supplying unhealthy gram flour to various districts in the province. The authority claimed that the hygiene arrangements at the factory were found to be very poor. Suhail Khan said to ensure quality food in the province, food related businesses were urged to follow the basic hygiene principles. He added that the authority would ensure food quality at any cost and action would be taken as per law against the factory owners involved in manufacturing substandard food products.