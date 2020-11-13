CM Usman Buzdar for all steps to check corona spread

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all necessary measures will be taken to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19.

He said that number of corona affectees was increasing and a comprehensive cooperation of citizens was required like before for controlling the virus spread. Legal action will be taken on the violation of SOPs, he said adding the situation was being monitored on daily basis.

Usman Buzdar said that 390 confirm corona cases had surfaced and nine patients died, death toll reached 2,438 in Punjab; 13,545 tests had been conducted during the last 24 hours. Number of active corona patients reached 8,092; 1,714,383 tests had been conducted so far. Around 97,672 out of 108,221 patients have recovered so far, he concluded.

CONDOLENCES

The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Pindi Bhattian. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. Usman Buzdar directed for providing best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration in this regard.