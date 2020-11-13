Three buses, shop damaged by fires

A parked bus near Anda Morr in North Karachi caught fire and engulfed two other buses on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson added.

Separately, a shop was gutted in a fire in Sher Shah. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the shop was reduced to ashes in the blaze. Firefighters reached the property and extinguished the fire. The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit. Moreover, a fire broke out in a house in Mauripur, damaging infrastructure and furniture. No loss of life was reported while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.