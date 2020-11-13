PHF plans series of matches in Dec: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has planned to hold a series of matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Junior teams in December to keep top players in shape for coming international events.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa told ‘The News’ on Thursday that the matches have been arranged more to judge the temperament of selected probables and to keep them well in shape for future international competitions.

“We are planning to organise eight to nine matches between the two teams in an effort to keep them fit. We have already lost a good time due to lockdown in the recent past. What we want is to keep players busy,” Bajwa said.

He said that efforts would be made to hold matches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

“In wake of no international commitments, it is of utmost importance that we keep our top players busy.”

He termed the 33rd National Hockey Championship as very important to regroup the players around the country.

“Over 200 players are flexing their muscles here at the event and another around 120 shown their prowess in tray competition. Such activities always help increase the pool of players. We have diverted all resources for players’ development and these activities are part of the efforts.” Bajwa said that following the National Hockey, best players would be trained at camps.