Concern over anti-Islam laws

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has expressed concern over the implementation of anti-Shariah relaxations in a Gulf country, including drinking liquor and living together of unmarried couples, calling it a brazen rebellion against Islam and tantamount to inviting the severe wrath of Allah Almighty. Addressing a meeting on Wednesday, he lamented that it was blatantly rebellious to the Shariah of Almighty.