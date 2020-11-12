close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2020

Concern over anti-Islam laws

Lahore

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has expressed concern over the implementation of anti-Shariah relaxations in a Gulf country, including drinking liquor and living together of unmarried couples, calling it a brazen rebellion against Islam and tantamount to inviting the severe wrath of Allah Almighty. Addressing a meeting on Wednesday, he lamented that it was blatantly rebellious to the Shariah of Almighty.

