IG okays launch of three apps

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said effective use of information technology is key to modern policing, therefore, development of software and applications for upgrading police working system to modern modules should be continued.

Chairing a meeting on Wenesday, the IG formally approved the launch of three innovative applications jointly developed by IT Wing of Punjab Police and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The Apps are: Monitoring App for Digital Monitoring of Cases”, PER App for computerisation of annual performance reports (ACR) and Punjab Police Tourist Facilitation App for the protection and convenience of tourists. The IG said all the three apps should be activated in the next one week.

He added that a feature should also be added to the PER App that any officer who delays the ACRs of his subordinates, his/her own ACR form will remain locked in computer as long as he/she does not complete the ACRs of his subordinates. He said that in the light of the feedback received from the citizens for further improvement of public service projects especially front desk, police service centres and 8787 Complaint Management System, the process of upgrade should be made more efficient.

After the meeting, the IG Punjab inaugurated a "Software Development Room" at the Central Police Office. DIG IT Waqas Nazir briefed the IG that PITB experts and IT officers of Punjab Police will work together in the state-of-the-art software development room equipped with modern facilities and the officers of both departments will design new programmes and applications for modern policing and convenience of public.

smart lockdown’: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said police officers are ensuring implementation on the smart lockdown imposed in different areas of the City. He said 180 policemen have been deployed in Model Town police division, 70 in Iqbal Town, 100 in Cantt division and 10 in City police division for the purpose.