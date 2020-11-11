No hurdle for PDM rally in Peshawar, says minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said the government would not create any hurdle for the opposition to stage its rally in the provincial capital on November 22.

Through a communique, he said that holding large rallies was not the measurement of the public support. Shaukat Yousafzai said no obstruction would be put in place for Peshawar rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Reacting to the statements of the opposition leaders, the minister said that the attitude of the opposition was not responsible. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had developed phobia about Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The candidates of PPP and PML-N will face defeat Gilgit-Baltistan elections,” he added. He said that Bilawal Bhutto is too young to understand the intricacies of politics. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan shall act as Speaker of the Provincial Assembly with immediate effect till the return of Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from abroad.

The deputy speaker will act as speaker in pursuance to the provision of clause (3) of Article 53 read with Article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a notification issued by secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.