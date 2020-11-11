Punjab reports 12 corona deaths, 407 new cases

LAHORE:Twelve Covid-19 patients died and another 407 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,420 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 107,329 in the province. Out of a total of 107,329 infections in Punjab, 104,549 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,130 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,689,450 in the province.

Shops, stores sealed: The district administration continued its drive to enforce corona SOPs in the city and sealed several shops here Tuesday. The campaign was started on the special direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz, officials said adding Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha carried out operations. During the operation, they sealed seven shops for defying corona SOPs. Maleeha Fabrics, Alize Fabrics, Breeze, Silk Centre and Bashir Darul Mahi were sealed for violating the time schedule fixed under corona SOPs.

In addition, on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz, teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed Fresh Bakers, Green Apple Store, Jalal Sons and Fresh Store in the Johar Town area.

dengue: Six more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 185 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Tuesday.

Steps on smart lockdown: Police have taken steps to implement smart lockdown in 11 areas of the provincial capital. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers to ensure implementation of the smart lockdown in collaboration with the Health Department and the district administration.

According to the notification, dairy shops, chicken, fish shops and bakeries can remain open from 7am to 7pm. All medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, collection points, hospitals and clinics can work 24 hours.

medical students: In view of increasing number of COVID19 cases in medical colleges, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has ordered free screening of students of all medical colleges in the province. In a statement Tuesday, Secretary P&SHD Capt (r) Muhammad Usman informed that the department took the decision after frequent complaints of a number of corona cases received through helpline 1033.