close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 10, 2020

Sukkur police claim killing outlaw in encounter

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 10, 2020

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have claimed to have killed a notorious dacoit Rasheed Kharoos in an encounter in the riverine areas of Bhagiriji. The police encounter resulted in protests by the family of the deceased, who termed him innocent without any criminal background.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo informed the newsmen that during an operation against outlaws in the riverine areas of Bhagiriji, one criminal was gunned down. He said the body was identified as that of Rasheed Kharoos. The police officer alleged that the â€˜deceased outlawâ€™ was wanted in multiple criminal cases and claimed recovering weapons from his possession. Meanwhile the family members of alleged criminal, Mst Laila and Shaharbano along with other relatives took out a protest rally near the Sukkur Press Club against the Sukkur Police and accused them of killing Rasheed in a staged encounter. They said that Rasheed was innocent and had no criminal background.

Latest News

More From Pakistan