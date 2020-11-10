Sukkur police claim killing outlaw in encounter

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have claimed to have killed a notorious dacoit Rasheed Kharoos in an encounter in the riverine areas of Bhagiriji. The police encounter resulted in protests by the family of the deceased, who termed him innocent without any criminal background.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo informed the newsmen that during an operation against outlaws in the riverine areas of Bhagiriji, one criminal was gunned down. He said the body was identified as that of Rasheed Kharoos. The police officer alleged that the â€˜deceased outlawâ€™ was wanted in multiple criminal cases and claimed recovering weapons from his possession. Meanwhile the family members of alleged criminal, Mst Laila and Shaharbano along with other relatives took out a protest rally near the Sukkur Press Club against the Sukkur Police and accused them of killing Rasheed in a staged encounter. They said that Rasheed was innocent and had no criminal background.