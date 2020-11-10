Sindh nationalist parties to hold protest on Nov 15

SUKKUR: The Sindh Action Committee, an alliance of nationalist parties of Sindh, decided to bring out a big rally in Karachi on November 15 which will stage a sit-in at the Governorâ€™s House Sindh, to protest against the governmentâ€™s plan to take over two islands off the Karachi coast.

The Sindh Action Committee held its meeting on Monday under the chair of its Convener Jallal Mahamood Shah in Jamshoro. The meeting was attended by Sanan Qureshi, Chairman Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Dr. Qadir Magsi, Chairman Sindh Tarraqi Passand Party, Dr. Rasool Bakhash Khaskheli, Chairman Awami Teheek and others. Briefing about the decisions taken in the meeting, Syed Jallal Mahamood Shah, Dr. Qadir Magsi and others told newsmen that SAC has decided to launch a big rally in Karachi on November 15 against the PIDA ordinance and the federal governmentâ€™s attempt to take over Bundar and Budda islands near Port Qasim. The rally would end with a sit-in staged at the Sindh Governorâ€™s House, they said.

They expressed the hope that a large number of people would participate in the scheduled rally. He said that Sindh Action Committee was also in touch with the nationalist parties of Balochistan. They accused the PPP government of supporting the federal government to change the coastlines of Sindh and Balochistan under the garb of development.