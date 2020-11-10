World Science Day to be marked today

Islamabad: The World Science Day for Peace and Development will be celebrated today (November 10) across the country with a number of activities mostly virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Different public and private organizations, educational institutions, science and research based departments will arrange webinars, discussion programmes, competitions and seminars to highlight the importance of scientific knowledge for combating the current challenges.

The convening power of the World Science Day provides us with an opportunity to share good practices and provide guidance to improve the inter-linkages between science and society to resolve global challenges such as the current pandemic.

The mega event, to mark the day, will be organised at COMSTECH. The event will be organised by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in collaboration with Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS).