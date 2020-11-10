NAB conviction rate 68.8pc: chairman Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Monday said Bureau’s conviction rate was 68.8 per cent, which was much better than the other such institutions. In a statement issued here, he said that during the last two years, NAB filed 332 corruption references, out of which 270 had so far been disposed of.

The chairman said NAB was determined to eradicate corruption from the country and people’s confidence in NAB had increased manifold due to its policy of ‘Accountability for all’.

About two-year performance of NAB, the chairman said the Bureau received 75,268 complaints during this period, of which 66,838 were disposed of. He said NAB approved action over 2,417 complaints, of which 2,036 were finalised; it approved 1,240 inquiries, of which 1,220 were disposed of.

He said the NAB has accorded approval of conducting 432 investigations out of which 415 were completed. He said NAB is focal institute of United Nation as per UNACAC and is playing important role in promoting coordination among anti-corruption institutes, which is an honour for the country.

He said monitoring and evaluation system has already been devised for improving performance of NAB. “A period of 10 months has been fixed rightly from receiving complaints to filing reference for promptly disposing of NAB cases,” he said.

He said a combined investigation system has also been devised for benefiting from collective wisdom of NAB officers. “Grading system has also been in vogue in NAB as part of enhancing performance. Complaint number is issued to complainant after registering their complaints,” he said.

He said Gillani and Gallop survey showed that 59 per cent people expressed confidence in performance of the Bureau. He said NAB had established a modern forensic laboratory having the facilities of analysing digital forensic, question documents and finger print in Rawalpindi. “Forensic laboratory provides investigation facility of investigation officers, prosecutors,” he said.