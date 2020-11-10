Byco partners with Daraz

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier energy company, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, has partnered with Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, to launch its flagship online lubricants store on Daraz, a statement said on Monday.

Byco’s wide range of high-quality lubricants will now be available on Pakistan’s most popular online shopping store – daraz.pk, it added. Byco’s flagship store on daraz.pk is currently live now and will offer customers a safe and reliable platform to choose from its extensive range of authentic lubricants, especially formulated for passenger cars, motorcycles, and diesel engines.

Zafar Shahab, CFO of Byco’s, signed the agreement with Mubashar Ali Butt, director of Daraz’ Lifestyle Category. Fayaz Ahmad Khan, vice president commercial of Byco, said: “Byco is excited to partner with Daraz to make our products more easily available for our customers.”

“Byco’s name is synonymous with innovation, and Daraz has become a household name in Pakistan. Byco will continue to innovate in the marketplace to improve service delivery for our discerning clientele.”

“Byco and Daraz partnership is perfectly timed to take advantage of the 11/11 special discounts where we will be providing free shipping and the same day delivery of our lubricants for a limited time in major metropolitan areas of Pakistan.”

Byco’s customers can avail of convenient purchase and delivery options of Byco’s products from the comfort of their homes. Excellent discounts and value-added deals will be offered regularly, along with an assurance of genuine product and customer-care experience, it added.