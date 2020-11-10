Explosives, arms seized

KHAR: The security forces seized a huge quantity of weapons and explosives dumped in Chramang area in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district during operation on Monday. Taking action on intelligence-based information, the security forces launched a search operation in Charmang area during which explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rocket launchers were recovered from the hideouts of the militants. Official sources said that the weapons were dumped in the hideouts to carry out terror activities sometime later in the district but the timely action by the security forces aborted the possible plan.