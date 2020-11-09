30 new vehicles handed over to Rawalpindi police stations

Rawalpindi: Thirty new vehicles equipped with modern facilities of a tracker, anti-car lifting software, criminal record software, high-tech wireless system, video calling tabs, and other moderate gadgets were handed to police stations of Rawalpindi.

Keys distribution ceremony in this regard was held at Rawalpindi Police Lines attend by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Punjab Police has demanded new vehicles for police stations after poor conditions of police vehicles in use of police Stations.

On this occasion, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis also briefed the visiting Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat about police control room established at CPO Office, which has been facilitated with modern monitoring technology and zooming CCTV devices and cameras to keep checking on suspected vehicles and individuals in the city.

30 new vehicles will be handed over to police stations in Rawalpindi Division. All these vehicles have been facilitated with modern facilities of tracking, anti-car lifting software, checking of criminals’ record, high-tech wireless system, video calling tab, and other moderate gadget facilities to keep a check on crime suspects.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Basharat said that Punjab government has provided 500 new vehicles to Punjab police. He said that The government is devising a plan to transform Rawalpindi and Faisalabad as safe cities with the availability of modern facilities to keep a check on crime suspects and the crime ratio.

The provincial minister said that erstwhile Governments use to criticize the police department but never initiated any undertaking to facilitate police with modern facilities and transform the police institution.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that with endeavours of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, police officials got allowances and new recruitments are being made in police department.