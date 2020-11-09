Fake degree

It is an extremely unfortunate and harsh reality that corruption is rampant in some of our education institutions. Wrongdoers in such institutions issue degree certificates against money without analysing the damage they are causing. This practice is quite common in institutions that are affiliated with a university. Even though it is a well-known fact that it is a major crime to issue fake degrees, some people are still doing it without any fear.

In many cases, staff members at universities are also guilty of tampering with the records and issuing fake degrees. The authorities concerned should have a look at these wrong activities. Many people who have obtained their degree certificates through fraudulent means are serving in government offices as well. This matters need the serious attention of the authorities.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana