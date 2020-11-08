I won’t leave GB before polls day: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said he would not leave Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) before election 2020 and the government would have to arrest him to expel him from the area.

“What Imran Khan gave the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the last two years? Imran Khan takes U-turns and is a liar. Where are his one crore job opportunities and 50 lakh housing units he had promised during elections in 2018,” he said while addressing two corner meetings in connection with the GB elections at Darial and Thor.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hasan Murtaza, Nafisa Shah and party candidate from GB 17, Diamir 3 constituency Abdul Ghaffar Khan were also present.

Bilawal said Imran Khan violated the election laws by visiting GB and making announcements. He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were not for sale as they were honourable and loyal people.

“Imran Khan is an interim, puppet and selected prime minister who will be sent packing with his coterie of corrupt people,” he said.

Bilawal said GB chief election commissioner was also siding with the puppet government and speaking against the PPP.

He said Imran Khan wanted to snatch the subsidy for GB which Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given to the people, but we would not allow him to do so. “Today every section of society is protesting against puppet and selected government from lady health workers to doctors and from traders to government employees,” he said.

The PPP chairman said when his party would form government in Gilgit-Baltistan after Nov 15 elections, it would provide local people jobs in Diamir-Bhasha Dam project.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, assembly, first governor, first chief minister and 25,000 jobs to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.