Peace linked to enforcement of Islam

LAHORE:Tanzim-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said that if we want to make the world a cradle of peace the system revealed to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Allah Almighty would have to be established on a global scale.

In a statement on Friday, he said the US presidential election clearly revealed the concavity and futility of the American system. He noted that the appalling spectacle of hatred and hostilities in the recent US elections put all those who advocated the modern Western democracy as the so-called “pinnacle of the civilisation and progress” to absolute shame. He remarked that all man-made government systems had failed miserably to deliver.