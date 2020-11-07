Nawaz, Hammad, Umar hit fifties to lift Northern against Sindh

KARACHI: Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam and Umar Amin hit solid fifties to enable Northern to stage a smart fightback after initial hiccups to reach 319-9 in their first innings on the opening day of their third round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) against Sindh here at the UBL Sports Complex on Friday.

After opting to bat first, Northern at one stage were reduced to 34-4, but Sarmad Bhatti (15) gave solid support to Umar Amin (62) as the duo added 56 for the fifth wicket to bring some stability to the innings. Umar Amin hammered six fours and one six in his solid 129-ball fighting knock.

Mohammad Nawaz blasted 73 off 112 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes. He added 79 for the seventh wicket with discarded international all-rounder Hammad Azam (64) to further consolidate the innings. Hammad hammered six fours and three sixes in his valuable 102-ball feat. Skipper Nauman Ali (15*) and Waqas Ahmad (18*) were at the crease when the bails were drawn. New-ball partners Sohail Khan (3-43) and Tabish Khan (3-41) were successful bowlers for Sindh who blew the top order.

At the National Stadium, Balochistan posted 239-6 in their first innings in 85 overs against holders Central Punjab who have lost both their initial matches in the six-team event.

Left-handed experienced campaigner Ali Waqas made 75 off 188 deliveries, hammering nine fours. He added 120 for the second wicket with stand-in skipper Imran Butt, who chipped in with 53. Imran Butt hit seven fours in his responsible 121-ball knock. Taimur Ali was at the crease on 59, having hit eight fours from 115 balls. Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood, who has played an international T20 for Pakistan, bagged 3-47 in 18 overs. Bilawal Iqbal, Ehsan Adil and spinner Ahmad Safi Abdullah picked one wicket each.

Pakistan’s prolific fast bowler Hasan Ali is not representing Central Punjab in the game as he developed a groin injury during Central Punjab’s previous show against Northern.

Hasan, whose international career has been dogged by injuries during the last 15 months, is under the observation of the team’s physiotherapist.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Adil Amin struck 90 and Kamran Ghulam made 64 to guide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 261-6 in their first innings against Southern Punjab.

Adil hammered nine fours and two sixes from 181 balls. He added 99 for the fourth wicket with Kamran Ghulam, who belted 64 off 175 balls, hammering nine fours. Musaddiq Ahmed chipped in with 41 off 55 balls, clobbering six fours and one six. Rehan Afridi (1*) retired after sustaining a shoulder injury. Khalid Usman (6*) and Sajid Khan (4*) were at the crease at stumps. Test pacer Mohammad Abbas got 4-28 in 16 overs while spinners Mohammad Irfan and Salman Ali Agha got one wicket each.