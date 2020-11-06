PM decides reshuffling ministers, bureaucrats next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided reshuffling at high-level in bureaucracy and federal cabinet in phases.

Sources have claimed reshuffling process will begin in the next week. The premier has also completed his home work for bringing changes in some important institutions. This reshuffling is aimed at improving the performance of government.

The portfolios of ministers of interior, trade, railway, science and technology ministries are most likely to be changed.

Imran Khan is holding one-on-one meetings with the ministers who are likely to be assigned new tasks.

Railway Minister Sh Rashid and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry have met with the prime minister. Sh Rashid is likely to be given ministry of information or interior while Fawad Chaudhry also takes interest in interior ministry. If Sh Rashid is given interior ministry then Fawad Chaudhry is likely to be assigned again the responsibilities of information ministry.

PM is not happy over the performance of Fakhar Imam minister for national food security because his ministry has failed in ending the flour and wheat crises. Likewise, the PM is not satisfied with the performance of Hafeez Shaikh as the economic policies have failed to yield effective results.

Who will be his substitute is still under consideration. Razzak Dawood is likely to be laid off from his ministry in the wake of sugar scandal.

Proposal is there that Asad Umar will be inducted in energy ministry. Sources said all important decisions will be taken this month.