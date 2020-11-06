close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
A
Agencies
November 6, 2020

Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students, journalists

National

A
Agencies
November 6, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide the Insaf Sehat Card facility to journalists, government employees, madressah students, teachers and others as well. This was said by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government rolled out the Sehat Card that will facilitate an estimated seven million people in Swat, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral from Sunday. The program aims to provide Rs1mn insurance to every family in the province by January 2021. In a tweet, KP Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced that by January 31, every domicile holder in the province will be covered under the scheme.

