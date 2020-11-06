Allies leaving govt: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that all the allies of the prime minister were leaving him one by one. In a press statement, she alleged that Imran's lunch invite aimed to give a new lollipop to his allies.

She said Chaudhry brothers had made a timely and correct decision. They have already admitted that the PM has not met with them even once during the past two and a half years, she added. Akhtar Mengal has already split from the government while Zain Bugti will also have to decide his political future soon.

She said Chaudhrys belonged to an honourable family so they were also taking every step to keep their feet clean. They understood that all the mistakes of the government were being added to their account, she maintained.