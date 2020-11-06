Public displeasure forced Nawaz Sharif to change narrative: Shehryar Afridi

LAHORE: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that the masses have rejected the anti-state narrative projected by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the public displeasure has forced the PDM leaders to stop their rallies halfway.

Speaking to the media at University of Management and Technology here regarding the observance of Week of Blessings, Shehryar Afridi said that the people of Pakistan had rejected and denounced the anti-state and anti-army narrative of Sharif family. He said that the public anger has forced the PDM parties to reject the narrative of Sharif family. He said that the public displeasure has also forced Nawaz Sharif to change his anti-state narrative and even Sharif family is also changing its narrative now. Shehryar Khan Afridi said that due to the strong campaign of Pakistan government, the world focus was back on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and India today stands isolated.

He urged students not to fall prey to hybrid war and fake news and rather focus on following the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) who has set best principles for life. "Pakistan has been blessed to be chosen as a state to observe a week of blessings on the occasion of Rabiul Awwal."