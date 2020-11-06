‘Farmers’ proposals to be included in agriculture policy’

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that farmers would be taken into confidence in important decisions and their recommendations would be included in Punjab's agriculture policy. He expressed these views while talking to the representatives of Kisan Board Pakistan at DC Office here Thursday.

The Kisan Board postponed the protest on the assurance of approval of the demands. Raja Basharat said that CM Usman Buzdar himself is a farmer, who can understand the problems of his farmers better than any other. "Our government is taking concrete steps to address the farmers’ problems," he said. Farmers should trust in the government and not create problems for the people through protests.

He assured them of resolving their all issues on priority basis. Kisan Board president and other representatives thanked the chief minister and the law minister for paying attention to their problems.

Meanwhile, Raja Basharat took notice of the death of farmer leader Ashfaq Langarial and directed to form a medical board to find out the cause of his death. He stressed that the medical board should submit a detailed report in no time. He condoled the death of Ashfaq Langarial and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him a place in Paradise.

grants for workers: Labour Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi chaired a meeting of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund.

The meeting approved an increase of Rs 100,000 each in marriage grant and death grant for the workers and their dependents. An increase of 10 per cent was made in the amount allocated for the purchase of school uniforms. Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zainul Abideen apprised the meeting that with the permission of the federation, the PRA had started collecting funds in the province. The business establishments can submit its funds to PRA online.

Daanish Schools: Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority Vice Chairperson Ms Sumaira Ahmad Thursday inaugurated the Enterprise Resource Process (ERP).

According to a press release, the new ERP system includes digitalizing of record of all employees, details of 26,000 alumni, record of library books, academic record, financial matters, file tracking system, visitor authorisation and leave portal.