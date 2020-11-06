Imported sugar sale starts in Sahulat Bazaars

LAHORE:The sale of imported sugar at the officially-fixed price has started in Sahulat bazaars and open markets across Punjab, and out of the first consignment of 25,000 metric ton, 13,875 metric ton sweetener was sent to the districts.

This was explained at a briefing during a meeting on price control presided over by Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Chief Secretary's Office. The chief secretary, additional chief secretary, the administrative secretaries of the food and industries department and officers concerned attended the meeting. The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. The minister said that providing relief to the people was the government’s priority and no compromise could be made on this important matter. He said the establishment of Sahulat bazaars, import of sugar, wheat and other measures were being taken for the edibles’ availability at fixed rates in the province. He said it was the administrative officers’ responsibility to ensure the sale of imported sugar at a fixed price.

The chief secretary said that as per the PM’s direction, sufficient quantity of flour and sugar at fixed rates would be made available for people throughout the province. He said that the district administration should ensure the availability of imported sugar at fixed price at retail shops through dealers and keep the food department informed about their demand. He directed the deputy commissioners to facilitate the process of the sugar supply in the markets by dealers and submit daily reports on its sale. He asked the officers to ensure that only the domestic consumers were benefited from the imported sugar and the commodity was not hoarded or sold for commercial use.

Anti-beggary camps: Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman has directed the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) to set up permanent camps at five critical crossings of the City to curb beggary and enhance capacity for beggars at a detention centre at Thokar Niaz Baig.

He said sustainable action should be taken against beggary with the coordination of traffic police and district administration. He directed the district administration Lahore to get audited the fine reports of the price control magistrates and review their performance of all to initiate show-causes over their poor performance, in case of their performance. He passed these directions to the officers concerned while chairing a meeting on Thursday.