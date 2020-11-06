KU signs MoU for tree plantation drive

The University of Karachi and Naurus on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a tree plantation drive on the campus.

Secretary Landscape and Gardening Council (LGC), KU, Dr Muhammad Faheem Siddiqui and Executive Director Naurus Tajammul Hussain Chishti inked the MoU at the KU Vice Chancellorâ€™s Secretariat. The plantation drive was officially started by planting saplings of lime, jungle jaleebi, java plum, tamarind, and jujube at Sardar Yasin Malik Professional Development Centre, KU.

CEO Naurus Zafar Shaikh the company would provide at least 1,000 plants, mainly fruit plants, to the university. He also informed the meeting that the company had also provided an electric lawn mower, electric chainsaw and advanced computer to the LGC.

Being the KU alumni, Chishti said, he, along with the company, would like to contribute to the betterment and development of the campus. Siddiqui informed the meeting participants that the varsity had used drip irrigation and pitcher irrigation techniques in the previous plantation drives, adding that the KU was also working on the urban forest and block plantation and 25 acres of land had already been allocated for the project.

Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said joint efforts were required to reduce the frequency of climate change hazards in the city. He also appreciated the role of the KU alumni for coming forward and contributing to the betterment of their alma mater.