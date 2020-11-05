National institutions have established strong working relationship: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that after a long time, the national institutions have established a strong working relationship.Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's statement has strengthened solidarity between the government and the institutions.

The PDM would be crushed under its own narrative's weight. He said all the institutions of Pakistan are fulfilling their responsibilities within their constitutional limits, so it is not right to make them controversial.

Blaming the institutions is tantamount to attacking the state, he added. Responding to a question about Nawaz Sharif's return, he said the PML-N supremo should have shown moral courage and returned by himself, but now the government will bring him back by January.

He hinted that if the opposition wants to cooperate with the government apart from corruption cases, then they were also ready. But there will be no compromise over national interests, he added. Replying to another question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wanted fair and transparent elections in the country, for which they had proposed open voting in the Senate.