Gap between academia, policy makers to be bridged

Islamabad : Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities and Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) have agreed to undertake joint efforts aimed at bridging gap among academia, parliamentarians, and policy makers.

Both the organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at SDGs Secretariat, Parliament House Islamabad.

Muhammad Shafique Chaudhary Executive Director PCHR and Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium signed the MOU. Riaz Fatyana, Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Law & Justice and Convener Parliamentary Task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) graced the occasion as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged upon close working relationship among all the stakeholders for achieving sustainable development agenda of 2030.

According to the signed agreement, both the organisations would share expertise and resources to improve the capabilities of parliamentarians, policy makers, and IUCPSS member universities.

It was also decided to collaborate in setting the research agenda on annual basis especially in the areas of SDGs and socio-economic development. In this regard, joint activities including advocacy seminars, research publications, consultative workshops, conferences, and other academic activities will be organized jointly.