Online business school launched

LAHORE: The College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) launched its online Business School (COBS) here on Wednesday.

The institute has been awarded as Awards for Training & Higher Education (ATHE), a United Kingdom’s approved training centre. The online business school is offering affordable UK study programmes with exclusive online modules fast tracking students to a university qualification in the fields of Business Management, Hotel & Hospitality Management, Human Resource Management, Information Technology (IT), Leadership, Sales & Marketing, Education, English Language, Health & Social Care, Accounting and Finance, Entrepreneurship, Startups, and Blockchain.

When asked how this business school is different from its peers, Ahmad Shafiq, the founder and CEO of the institution, said whether students are looking to enhance their skills, improve or pursue professional education. This online business school’s learning pathways can provide them with unique online learning experience. Ali Raza, the head of Online Business School, said that the institution will provide revolutionary online learning experience across the globe through a unique blended-learning virtual environment with education pathway assistance and career pathways guidance. Punjab’s Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest of the ceremony. ***