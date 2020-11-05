Artist turns ceramics into masterpiece of art

LAHORE:Jamal Hussain, a brilliant ceramic artist, has turned the ceramics into masterpieces of art through his passion and his love for the rich cultural heritage of the motherland.

He is no novice in the world of Pakistani art in the field of ceramics. He has participated in numerous exhibitions and has created spell-biding ceramics masterpieces, mainly based on our cultural heritage, historic buildings and other stuff.

He while talking to The News maintained, “The built-heritage that was once my obsession has now been turned into a passion for different art forms, a mission to create awareness to preserve it for our posterity. A flower in a garden may not attract a passerby. But if the same flower becomes a part of a flower arrangement and is placed in a drawing room it attracts the attention of everybody.”

With the same considerations I have selected some dilapidated, neglected, forgotten elements of monuments which no one bothers to look at. Through my ceramic work, I have endeavoured to create an awareness to save our built-heritage from the avarice of land mafia, the plaza culture of our town-developers and negligence of our heritage-managers".