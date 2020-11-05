Are plans for high-rises checked for fire safety before approval? asks SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to apprise the court if the plans for the construction of multi-storey buildings anywhere in the province are checked for fire safety before the authority approves them.

Hearing a petition on Wednesday with regard to the implementation of the safety by-laws under the Building Code of Pakistan, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked the assistant commissioner about the meeting of the task force for deciding some action plans for safeguarding the public in high-rises. The court asked the AC why the safety by-laws for buildings have not been implemented. The AC submitted a progress report on behalf of the Karachi commissioner, saying that the task force had convened a meeting on building safety by-laws and decided on some action plans for safeguarding the public in high-rises.

He sought further time to submit a report on the implementation of the laws. The court asked the SBCA counsel when the last building regulations were framed and if there were any provisions for fire safety in the regulations for commercial, industrial or flat sites for mandatory emergency exits.

The counsel said the Karachi Building & Town Planning Regulations were framed in 2002, and requested some time to assist the court with regard to the relevant regulations.

The civil defence deputy controller told the court that their officials inspect different buildings periodically for the purposes of safety and installation of firefighting equipment. He pointed out that several high-rises have been allowed to be constructed without fulfilling the mandatory safety by-laws and they lack even emergency exits. He said that many open spaces meant for fire rescue operations have been encroached upon by the builders for other purposes, which prevents fire engines from even entering the premises of the buildings.

He said there should be some mechanism for coordination between the civil defence department and the SBCA before the approval of proposed building plans of commercial, industrial or flat sites, so the input of civil defence officials may be taken for emergency exits before the construction of the buildings. The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that a helpline number 16 is available, but sometimes it is found engaged, so in case of an emergency, people run into various difficulties to get in touch with firefighters.

The court directed the assistant commissioner to devise some viable solutions so that some more helplines may be established for the help and assistance of the public.