India should thank Pak soldiers for saving Abhinandan's life: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday befittingly replied to former Indian Major Gaurav Arya reminding him that Pakistan Army soldiers had saved the life of his wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman from the enraged people. In a post on Twitter, the minister said you should thank and pray for Pakistan Army officers for not allowing the angry locals to kill your commander. It is very easy to threaten anyone on television, he added. Fayyaz Chohan also shared a video of Pakistan Army rescuing Abhinandan after he was caught by the locals.